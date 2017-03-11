Bobby KeysBorn 18 December 1943. Died 2 December 2014
Bobby Keys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bac9f82f-8c72-48a8-9b04-6e46ce8d4e77
Bobby Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Henry Keys (December 18, 1943 – December 2, 2014) was an American saxophonist who performed with other musicians as a member of several horn sections of the 1970s. He appears on albums by the Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Harry Nilsson, Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, George Harrison, John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker and other prominent musicians. Keys played on hundreds of recordings and was a touring musician from 1956 until his death in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Keys Tracks
Sort by
The Letter
Chuck Blackwell
The Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hwsvn.jpglink
The Letter
Last played on
Bird On The Wire
Chuck Blackwell
Bird On The Wire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hwsvn.jpglink
Bird On The Wire
Last played on
Superstar
Rita Coolidge
Superstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvn.jpglink
Superstar
Last played on
Bobby Keys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist