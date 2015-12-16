Disciples
Disciples (stylised as DISCIPLΞS) are a British production trio made up of Nathan Vincent Duvall, Gavin Koolmon, and Luke McDermott based in South London.
Disciples chat with Target
2013-09-09
London producer trio Disciples join Target to talk about their forthcoming EP 'Remedy'.
Disciples chat with Target
On My Mind
Disciples
On My Mind
On My Mind
Atheist
Disciples
Atheist
Atheist
They Don't Know
Disciples
They Don't Know
They Don't Know
How Deep Is Your Love
Calvin Harris
How Deep Is Your Love
How Deep Is Your Love
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T14:20:55
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T14:20:55
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
