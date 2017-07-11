ParadoxGerman Metal. Formed 1986
Paradox
1986
Paradox Biography (Wikipedia)
Paradox is a German power/thrash metal band formed in 1986.
How I Feel
Paradox
How I Feel
How I Feel
12 Bits (Breakout Remix)
Nucleus
12 Bits (Breakout Remix)
12 Bits (Breakout Remix)
The Last B-Boy (Paradox Music)
Paradox
The Last B-Boy (Paradox Music)
The Last B-Boy (Paradox Music)
Nothingness
Paradox
Nothingness
Nothingness
