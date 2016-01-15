Ben Castle (born 1973) is a British jazz musician, the younger son of television presenter and entertainer Roy Castle (1932–1994) and his wife Fiona (born 1940). He placed first in the Jazz category of the 2003 International Songwriting Competition with his song "The Heckler".

Castle plays the saxophone (as his late father did) as well as the clarinet and has performed as a backing musician for Duke Special, Radiohead, Blur, Matthew Herbert, Gregory Porter, Sting, Stan Tracey, Humphrey Lyttelton, George Michael, Djabe, Paloma Faith, Marlena Shaw and Jamie Cullum.

Castle co-wrote the album Little Dreamer with singer Beth Rowley. The album debuted at number 6 on the UK Albums Chart in 2008.

In 1986, Castle saw Marillion play at the Milton Keynes Bowl. Through his interest in drumming as a youth, he became acquainted with Marillion drummer Ian Mosley and many years later performed saxophone on the band's track "Deserve", from their 1999 album Marillion.com, as well as recording an album with Mosley, Postmankind, which was released in 2001.