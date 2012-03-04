Richard AbelBorn 1 April 1955
1955-04-01
Richard Abel Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Abel (born 1955) is a Canadian instrumental musician and pianist. He is one of the best selling Canadian instrumental artists of all time. He was nominated for a Juno three times.
