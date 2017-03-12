Mickey 3DFormed 1996
Mickey 3D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bac316b8-e971-403d-a5e4-f81fa6a4efbb
Mickey 3D Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey 3D is a French rock group from Montbrison, Loire; it was founded in 1997 when Mickaël Furnon alias Mickey and Aurélien Joanin alias Jojo parted from the local group 3Dk.
They have fronted for the group Louise Attaque, which had them play before their concerts. In 1999 they recorded their first album, Mistigri Torture. Since that time, inspired by artists such as Christophe Miossec, Mickey 3D have become known for rocking songs with critical lyrics and unusual sound elements. Their greatest commercially successful song, "Respire," reached Switzerland's top 10 in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mickey 3D Tracks
Sort by
Je m'appelle Jane
Jane Birkin
Je m'appelle Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je m'appelle Jane
Last played on
Take It There
Massive Attack
Take It There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l631y.jpglink
Take It There
Last played on
Mickey 3D Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist