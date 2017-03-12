Mickey 3D is a French rock group from Montbrison, Loire; it was founded in 1997 when Mickaël Furnon alias Mickey and Aurélien Joanin alias Jojo parted from the local group 3Dk.

They have fronted for the group Louise Attaque, which had them play before their concerts. In 1999 they recorded their first album, Mistigri Torture. Since that time, inspired by artists such as Christophe Miossec, Mickey 3D have become known for rocking songs with critical lyrics and unusual sound elements. Their greatest commercially successful song, "Respire," reached Switzerland's top 10 in 2004.