Tee Grizzley Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Wallace Sanchez Jr. (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Tee Grizzley, is an American rapper from Detroit. He is best known for his singles "First Day Out", "No Effort", "Colors", and "From the D to the A".
After being released from prison in October 2016, Grizzley released his debut single "First Day Out" through YouTube. The song gained over two million views in less than three weeks, and led to Grizzley signing a record deal with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records in 2017. After releasing numerous mixtapes and singles throughout 2017, Grizzley released his debut album Activated on May 11, 2018, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200.
Tee Grizzley Tracks
Wake Up (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Light (feat. Lil Yachty)
It Off
Don't Even Trip
We The Ones
Takeoff
No Effort
First Day Out
I Win
Beef
Teetroit
Beef (feat. Meek Mill)
Country
