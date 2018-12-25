Sam Palladio (born 21 November 1986) is an English actor and musician. He is best known for his starring role as Gunnar Scott in the ABC musical drama series Nashville (2012–18). Palladio has also had recurring roles on the comedy series Episodes (2012–15) and the science fiction series Humans (2016–present). His feature film credits include 7 Lives (2011), Runner, Runner (2013), and Strange Magic (2015).