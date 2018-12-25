Sam PalladioBritish actor and musician. Born 21 November 1986
Sam Palladio
1986-11-21
Sam Palladio Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Palladio (born 21 November 1986) is an English actor and musician. He is best known for his starring role as Gunnar Scott in the ABC musical drama series Nashville (2012–18). Palladio has also had recurring roles on the comedy series Episodes (2012–15) and the science fiction series Humans (2016–present). His feature film credits include 7 Lives (2011), Runner, Runner (2013), and Strange Magic (2015).
Sam Palladio Performances & Interviews
Sam Palladio Tracks
Bring The Snow
Sam Palladio
Bring The Snow
Bring The Snow
Never Come Back Again
Sam Palladio
Never Come Back Again
Never Come Back Again
longer
Sam Palladio
longer
longer
Stay My Love (feat. Sam Palladio)
Una Healy
Stay My Love (feat. Sam Palladio)
Stay My Love (feat. Sam Palladio)
You Can Close Your Eyes [James Taylor Cover]
Sam Palladio
You Can Close Your Eyes [James Taylor Cover]
Fade Into You [Live]
Sam Palladio
Fade Into You [Live]
Fade Into You [Live]
Have You Ever Seen The Rain (live)
Una Healy
Have You Ever Seen The Rain (live)
Have You Ever Seen The Rain (live)
Borrow My Heart
Clare Bowen
Borrow My Heart
Borrow My Heart
When the Right One Comes Along
Dennis Crouch
When the Right One Comes Along
When the Right One Comes Along
If I Didn't Know Better
Sam Palladio
If I Didn't Know Better
If I Didn't Know Better
I Ain't Leaving Without Your Love
Sam Palladio
I Ain't Leaving Without Your Love
I Ain't Leaving Without Your Love
Wake Me Up In Nashville - Nashville Session
Sam Palladio
Wake Me Up In Nashville - Nashville Session
We Walk On (Live Acoustic - C2C Festival 2015)
Striking Matches
We Walk On (Live Acoustic - C2C Festival 2015)
We Walk On (Live Acoustic - C2C Festival 2015)
Wake Me Up In Nashville (Live In Session)
Sam Palladio
Wake Me Up In Nashville (Live In Session)
Wake Me Up In Nashville (Live In Session)
Cant Get It Right
Sam Palladio
Cant Get It Right
Cant Get It Right
Wake Me Up in Nashville
Sam Palladio
Wake Me Up in Nashville
Wake Me Up in Nashville
What If
Sam Palladio
What If
What If
If Momma Coulda Seen Me
Nashville Cast
If Momma Coulda Seen Me
If Momma Coulda Seen Me
28
Jan
2019
Sam Palladio
Roundhouse, London, UK
