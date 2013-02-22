ModulateHard industrial DJ Geoff Lee. Formed 2002
Modulate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bab63723-60bd-4e1a-b831-78202031ddf0
Modulate Biography (Wikipedia)
Modulate is the studio project of Manchester-based DJ Geoff Lee. They are an Electronic dance music group from Manchester, England. Their sound blends elements of various styles including Electro, Rave, Industrial music, Trance music and Hard dance. The band is signed to Metropolis Records (North America) and Infacted Recordings (Europe/RoW). Modulate live shows also feature additional musicians, Gregor Beyerle on synthesizer and Rhys Hughes on live sequencer/samples.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Modulate Tracks
Sort by
Dagger
Modulate
Dagger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dagger
Last played on
Maniac (feat. Static)
Modulate
Maniac (feat. Static)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maniac (feat. Static)
Last played on
Moving
Modulate
Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving
See The Love Levels (Mash Up)
Modulate
See The Love Levels (Mash Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See The Love Levels (Mash Up)
What U Got
Modulate
What U Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What U Got
Performer
What U Got (Mistajam 140 Re-edit)
Modulate
What U Got (Mistajam 140 Re-edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What U Got (Mistajam 140 Re-edit)
Last played on
Modulate Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist