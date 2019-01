Modulate is the studio project of Manchester-based DJ Geoff Lee. They are an Electronic dance music group from Manchester, England. Their sound blends elements of various styles including Electro, Rave, Industrial music, Trance music and Hard dance. The band is signed to Metropolis Records (North America) and Infacted Recordings (Europe/RoW). Modulate live shows also feature additional musicians, Gregor Beyerle on synthesizer and Rhys Hughes on live sequencer/samples.

