Hollywood KillersNew wave and power pop
Hollywood Killers
Elizabethan Man - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Butterfly - Pairs Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Hanaker Row - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
S.O.S - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Hole In My Room - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Teenage Dream - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
No Joke - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Colourful Rain - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
Speedo - Paris Theatre 1982
Hollywood Killers
