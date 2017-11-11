The Torpedo Boyz are a German/Japanese electronic musical duo. They have released several albums, most notably Headache Music (released 23 Jan 2005) and Cum On Feel the Boyz (released 15 June 2007).

Torpedo Boyz's Headache Music was nominated for the 7th Annual Independent Music Awards for best Dance/Electronica Album of the year. In 2009, Torpedo Boyz won the 8th Annual Independent Music Awards for best Dance/Electronica Album.