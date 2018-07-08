Noel GayBorn 15 July 1898. Died 4 March 1954
Noel Gay
1898-07-15
Noel Gay Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Gay (15 July 1898 – 4 March 1954) was born Reginald Moxon Armitage. He also used the name Stanley Hill professionally. He was a successful British composer of popular music of the 1930s and 1940s whose output comprised 45 songs as well as the music for 28 films and 26 London shows. Sheridan Morley has commented that he was "the closest Britain ever came to a local Irving Berlin".
His son, Richard Armitage, set up the Noel Gay Artists agency and became an influential talent agent.
Noel Gay Tracks
Hey Little Hen
Noel Gay
Hey Little Hen
Hey Little Hen
Me and My Girl: Me and My Girl
Noel Gay
Me and My Girl: Me and My Girl
Me and My Girl: Me and My Girl
Run Rabbit Run
Noel Gay
Run Rabbit Run
Run Rabbit Run
Tristan / Lambeth Walk
Harry the Piano, Harry the Piano, Noel Gay & Richard Wagner
Tristan / Lambeth Walk
Tristan / Lambeth Walk
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
Leaning On A Lampost (feat. Noel Gay)
The sun has got his hat on
Noel Gay
The sun has got his hat on
The sun has got his hat on
There's Something About a Soldier
Noel Gay
There's Something About a Soldier
There's Something About a Soldier
Oh How He Misses His Misses
Noel Gay
Oh How He Misses His Misses
Oh How He Misses His Misses
The Girl Who Loves a Soldier
Noel Gay
The Girl Who Loves a Soldier
The Girl Who Loves a Soldier
Round the Marble Arch
Ralph Butler
Round the Marble Arch
Round the Marble Arch
Letting in the Sunshine
Noel Gay
Letting in the Sunshine
Letting in the Sunshine
