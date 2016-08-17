André GertlerHungarian violinist. Born 26 July 1907. Died 23 July 1998
André Gertler
1907-07-26
André Gertler Biography (Wikipedia)
André Gertler (26 July 1907 – 23 July 1998) was a Hungarian classical violinist and teacher. Professor at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels (1940-1977), Professor at the Cologne Academy of Music (1954-1957), Professor at the College of Music in Hannover (1964), founder and leader of the Gertler Quartet.
Béla Bartók
Violin Duos (selection)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1956: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1956-09-10T14:26:17
10
Sep
1956
Proms 1955: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1955-09-15T14:26:17
15
Sep
1955
