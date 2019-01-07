Bipolar Sunshine
Bipolar Sunshine Biography (Wikipedia)
Adio Marchant (born September 24, 1987), known professionally as Bipolar Sunshine, is a British singer from Manchester, England. Previously the co-vocalist with the Manchester band Kid British, he embarked on a solo career in 2013. Signed to Polydor/Aesthetic Recording, he has released two EPs to date and is currently working on his debut album.
Bipolar Sunshine Tracks
Brighter Days
San Holo
Brighter Days
Brighter Days
Are You Happy?
Bipolar Sunshine
Are You Happy?
Are You Happy?
Middle (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
DJ Snake
Middle (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Middle (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Stay (feat. Bipolar Sunshine & Njomza)
Devault
Stay (feat. Bipolar Sunshine & Njomza)
Stay (feat. Bipolar Sunshine & Njomza)
Fire
Bipolar Sunshine
Fire
Fire
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
Petit Biscuit
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
Wake Up (feat. Cautious Clay & Bipolar Sunshine)
Deckchairs On The Moon
Bipolar Sunshine
Deckchairs On The Moon
Discovery
Bipolar Sunshine
Discovery
Discovery
Middle (4B Remix) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
DJ Snake
Middle (4B Remix) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Middle (4B Remix) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Major Love (Mason Colelctive Remix)
Bipolar Sunshine
Major Love (Mason Colelctive Remix)
Major Love (Mason Colelctive Remix)
Easy To Do
Bipolar Sunshine
Easy To Do
Easy To Do
In The Bleak Midwinter
Bipolar Sunshine
In The Bleak Midwinter
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Bipolar Sunshine
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Major Love
Bipolar Sunshine
Major Love
Major Love
Fires (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Shadez The Misfit
Fires (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Fires (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Tears
Bipolar Sunshine
Tears
Tears
Future (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
DJ Snake
Future (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Future (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Double play: Deckchairs On The Moon & Are You Happy?
Bipolar Sunshine
Double play: Deckchairs On The Moon & Are You Happy?
Daydreamer
Bipolar Sunshine
Daydreamer
Daydreamer
Middle (Acapella) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
DJ Snake
Middle (Acapella) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Middle (Acapella) (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Future Pt. 2 (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
DJ Snake
Future Pt. 2 (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Future Pt. 2 (feat. Bipolar Sunshine)
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T15:03:25
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T15:03:25
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Bipolar Sunshine
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erfnc8
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-03-26T15:03:25
26
Mar
2014
Live Lounge: Bipolar Sunshine
BBC Broadcasting House
