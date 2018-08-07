Terius Gray (born March 25, 1975), better known by his stage name Juvenile, is an American rapper and actor who was a member of the former hip hop group the Hot Boys.

His career began in 1995, when, at 20, he released his debut album Being Myself. He became popular when his 1999 single "Back That Thang Up" was released. In 2003, he returned to Cash Money Records to record Juve the Great, spawning the number-one hit "Slow Motion". Following this album he again left Cash Money, and in 2006 signed to Atlantic Records where he released Reality Check. His latest album, The Fundamentals, was released in February 2014.