JuvenileTerius Gray, Gangsta rapper from New Orleans. Born 25 March 1975
Juvenile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba9afaf0-ef3a-42a6-afe0-f924193629bb
Juvenile Biography (Wikipedia)
Terius Gray (born March 25, 1975), better known by his stage name Juvenile, is an American rapper and actor who was a member of the former hip hop group the Hot Boys.
His career began in 1995, when, at 20, he released his debut album Being Myself. He became popular when his 1999 single "Back That Thang Up" was released. In 2003, he returned to Cash Money Records to record Juve the Great, spawning the number-one hit "Slow Motion". Following this album he again left Cash Money, and in 2006 signed to Atlantic Records where he released Reality Check. His latest album, The Fundamentals, was released in February 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juvenile Tracks
Sort by
Back That Azz Up
Juvenile
Back That Azz Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back That Azz Up
Last played on
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
Bun B
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg00n.jpglink
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
Last played on
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
Juvenile
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
Last played on
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
Mannie Fresh
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
Last played on
Power
Juvenile
Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Power
Last played on
Muscle (feat. Juvenile)
Low Pros
Muscle (feat. Juvenile)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbnq.jpglink
Muscle (feat. Juvenile)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Juvenile
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwkf.jpglink
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Last played on
Booty (feat. 2 Chainz)
Juvenile
Booty (feat. 2 Chainz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7n4.jpglink
Booty (feat. 2 Chainz)
Last played on
Ha
Juvenile
Ha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha
Last played on
Pay The Rent (feat. Yo Gotti & Young Jeezy)
Juvenile
Pay The Rent (feat. Yo Gotti & Young Jeezy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Juvenile
Ha (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xktp6.jpglink
Ha (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z)
Last played on
Back That Thang Up
Juvenile
Back That Thang Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back That Thang Up
Last played on
Slow Motion
Juvenile
Slow Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Motion
Last played on
Solja Rag
Juvenile
Solja Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solja Rag
Last played on
400 Degreez
Juvenile
400 Degreez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
400 Degreez
Last played on
How U Nice So
Juvenile
How U Nice So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How U Nice So
Last played on
Picture Perfect (Feat Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Juvenile
Picture Perfect (Feat Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture Perfect (Feat Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Back That Azz Up (Maine Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Juvenile
Back That Azz Up (Maine Fresh & Lil Wayne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back That Azz Up (Maine Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Ha Remix (Feat Jay-Z)
Juvenile
Ha Remix (Feat Jay-Z)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha Remix (Feat Jay-Z)
Serocee Dub
Juvenile
Serocee Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serocee Dub
Last played on
Juvenile Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist