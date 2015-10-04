VannaMetalcore band from Boston. Formed 2004
Vanna
2004
Vanna Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanna was an American hardcore punk band from Boston, Massachusetts, United States, which was formed in 2004. On December 15, 2017, the band played their final show at the Worcester Palladium.
Vanna Tracks
Beautiful People
