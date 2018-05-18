Alexei SayleBorn 7 August 1952
Alexei Sayle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba9a0304-ea17-4fbe-a9c4-35b5aef3ac44
Alexei Sayle Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexei David Sayle (born 7 August 1952) is an English stand-up comedian, actor, author and former recording artist, and was a central figure in the alternative comedy movement in the 1980s. He was voted the 18th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-ups in 2007. In the updated 2010 poll he came 72nd.
Much of Sayle's humour is in the tradition of Spike Milligan and Monty Python, with riffs based on absurd and surreal premises. His act is noted for its cynicism and political awareness, as well as physical comedy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexei Sayle Performances & Interviews
Alexei Sayle Tracks
Sort by
Ullo John Got A New Motor
Alexei Sayle
Ullo John Got A New Motor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bbjj9.jpglink
Ullo John Got A New Motor
Last played on
Ullo John, Hows the Motor?
Alexei Sayle
Ullo John, Hows the Motor?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ullo John, Hows the Motor?
Last played on
Got A New Motor
Alexei Sayle
Got A New Motor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got A New Motor
Last played on
Alexei Sayle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist