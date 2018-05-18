Alexei David Sayle (born 7 August 1952) is an English stand-up comedian, actor, author and former recording artist, and was a central figure in the alternative comedy movement in the 1980s. He was voted the 18th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-ups in 2007. In the updated 2010 poll he came 72nd.

Much of Sayle's humour is in the tradition of Spike Milligan and Monty Python, with riffs based on absurd and surreal premises. His act is noted for its cynicism and political awareness, as well as physical comedy.