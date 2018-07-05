Kimya DawsonBorn 17 November 1972
Kimya Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba99a190-6065-4930-be3d-55ecc48e365d
Kimya Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kimya Dawson (born November 17, 1972) is an American singer-songwriter, best known as a solo performer and as one half of The Moldy Peaches.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kimya Dawson Tracks
Sort by
I Like My Bike
Kimya Dawson
I Like My Bike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like My Bike
Last played on
Year 10
Kimya Dawson
Year 10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Year 10
Last played on
Year 10 (feat. Pablo Das)
Kimya Dawson
Year 10 (feat. Pablo Das)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Year 10 (feat. Pablo Das)
Last played on
Tree Hugger
Kimya Dawson
Tree Hugger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tree Hugger
Last played on
Tire Swing
Kimya Dawson
Tire Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Panda Bear
Kimya Dawson
Little Panda Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Panda Bear
Last played on
Kimya Dawson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist