Desmond Dekker & The AcesFormed 1965
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsgr.jpg
1965
Israelites
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
It Mek
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
007 (Shanty Town)
Desmond Dekker And Aces
(Poor Me) Israelites
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
My Lonely World (To Sir With Love)
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
Rudy Got Soul
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
007 Shanty Town
Desmond Dekker
Sabotage
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
Mother's Young Gal
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
Get Up Edina
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
007 (Shanty Town)
Desmond Dekker & The Aces
