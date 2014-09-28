Such Gold is a punk rock band from Rochester, New York, currently consisting of Ben Kotin on guitar and vocals, Nate Derby on guitar, Jon Markson on bass and vocals and Matt Covey on drums. Such Gold formed officially in 2009, and self-released Demo 2009 in the Spring of that year.

The band signed to Mightier Than Sword Records in June 2009 and released a CD EP/7” titled “Stand Tall” in August 2009.

In Spring 2010 Such Gold announced signing to 6131 Records and recorded their new CD EP/12”, titled “Pedestals” ; “Pedestals” was released digitally in September 2010, and physically in November 2010.

A series of split 7”s were announced in early 2011, including a split with Into It. Over It., released in May 2011 and a split with A Loss for Words, released November 2011. The splits were released as a collaboration between Mightier Than Sword Records and No Sleep Records, with the A Loss For Words split also being released on CD in Japan via Ice Grill$ Records.

Such Gold has toured the US extensively, have toured in Australia, Japan, UK/EU, Canada and Costa Rica, and have played a number of festivals including The Fest, Sound and Fury, Bled Fest, SXSW, Fragile Joe's House of Metal Fest, Blood Sweat and Beers and Groezrock.