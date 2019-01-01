Fair to Midland was an American progressive rock band based in Dallas, Texas. According to the band's official website, their name comes from "…an old Texan play on the term 'fair to middling'." The band produced two self-released albums before signing to Serjical Strike; System of a Down's Serj Tankian vanity label at Universal Republic. There, they released their only major record label album, Fables from a Mayfly, in 2007. While the album broke into the Billboard 200, they eventually parted ways with Serjical Strike and later released their fourth album, Arrows and Anchors in July 2011. Tentative plans for a fifth album had been discussed at the end of the Arrow and Anchors touring cycle, but the band became inactive in 2013.