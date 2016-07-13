Beatrice HarrisonBorn 9 December 1892. Died 10 March 1965
Beatrice Harrison
1892-12-09
Beatrice Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Beatrice Harrison (9 December 1892 – 10 March 1965) was a British cellist active in the first half of the 20th century. She gave first performances of several important English works, especially those of Frederick Delius, and made the first or standard recordings of others.
Beatrice Harrison Tracks
Songs my mother taught me (B.104`4) arr. unknown for cel
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
Songs my mother taught me (B.104`4) arr. unknown for cel
Songs my mother taught me (B.104`4) arr. unknown for cel
Songs my mother taught me: no. 4
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
Songs my mother taught me: no. 4
Songs my mother taught me: no. 4
Songs My Mother Taught Me (with Nightingales)
Antonín Dvořák
Antonín Dvořák
Songs My Mother Taught Me (with Nightingales)
Songs My Mother Taught Me (with Nightingales)
Hassan: Serenade
Frederick Delius
Hassan: Serenade
Hassan: Serenade
Londonderry Air
Beatrice Harrison
Londonderry Air
Londonderry Air
Past BBC Events
Proms 1944: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1944-07-15T15:06:39
15
Jul
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1942: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1942-07-23T15:06:39
23
Jul
1942
Proms 1942: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1942: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1942-07-02T15:06:39
2
Jul
1942
Proms 1942: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1941: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1941-08-16T15:06:39
16
Aug
1941
Proms 1941: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 37
Queen's Hall
1940-09-21T15:06:39
21
Sep
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 37
Queen's Hall
