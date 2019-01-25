Gorgon City
Gorgon City are an English electronic music production duo consisting of two North London producers Kye "Foamo" Gibbon and Matt "RackNRuin" Robson-Scott. Their 2013 single "Real" peaked at number 44 on the UK Singles Chart. They are also well known for their 2014 single "Ready for Your Love", which reached number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. They are currently signed to the London-based independent label Black Butter Records.
- Gorgon City - Club Scouts - Sound, L.A.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pdbdy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pdbdy.jpg2015-05-22T16:18:00.000ZThe Gorgon City boys share some love for Sound nightclub in L.A.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02s024s
- Gorgon City in the Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019v80y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019v80y.jpg2013-06-01T12:01:00.000ZGorgon City drop a Mini Mix for B.traits!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019v81b
Gorgon City Tracks
Ready For Your Love
Real Life (feat. Naations)
All Four Walls (feat. Vaults)
Feel My Needs (Gorgon City Remix)
Lick Shot
Unmissable (feat. Zak Abel)
Unmissable (Metrik Remix)
Ready For Your Love (feat. MNEK)
Motorola
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 10 Dec 2014)
Let It Go
Lick Shot
Blame
Hear That (feat. D Double E)
Real Life [R1DA BED]
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Gorgon City
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Feb
2019
Gorgon City
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Gorgon City
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
8
Feb
2019
Gorgon City
Printworks London, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Gorgon City
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-30T14:27:04
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-10T14:27:04
10
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Live Lounge: Gorgon City
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-12-10T14:27:04
10
Dec
2014
Live Lounge: Gorgon City
Zane Lowe Sessions: Gorgon City
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-10-08T14:27:04
8
Oct
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Gorgon City
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T14:27:04
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
