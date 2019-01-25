Gorgon City are an English electronic music production duo consisting of two North London producers Kye "Foamo" Gibbon and Matt "RackNRuin" Robson-Scott. Their 2013 single "Real" peaked at number 44 on the UK Singles Chart. They are also well known for their 2014 single "Ready for Your Love", which reached number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. They are currently signed to the London-based independent label Black Butter Records.