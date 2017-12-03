Oliver SainBorn 1 March 1932. Died 28 October 2003
Oliver Sain
1932-03-01
Oliver Sain Jr. (March 1, 1932 – October 28, 2003) was an American saxophonist, songwriter, bandleader, drummer and record producer, who was an important figure in the development of rhythm and blues music, notably in St Louis, Missouri.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Funk Family Tree: Rotary Connection - Oliver Sainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040725z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040725z.jpg2016-07-02T17:49:00.000ZWe go from Rotary Connection to Oliver Sain. Where next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040726d
Funk Family Tree: Rotary Connection - Oliver Sain
