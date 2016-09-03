Life Toward TwilightFormed 1999
Life Toward Twilight
1999
Life Toward Twilight Biography (Wikipedia)
Life Toward Twilight is a dark ambient, post-industrial project from Detroit, Michigan. Life Toward Twilight's sound explores genres such as martial industrial and neoclassical, with a heavy presence of ambience and drone.
Life Toward Twilight Tracks
Life Toward Twilight's score for Edison's Frankenstein of 1910 (2008)
Life Toward Twilight
