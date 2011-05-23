Black PresidentFormed 2005
Black President
2005
Black President Biography (Wikipedia)
Black President is an American punk rock band. It was formed in 2005 by Circle Jerks/Bad Religion guitarist Greg Hetson and Goldfinger guitarist Charlie Paulson.
