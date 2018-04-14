3 Inches of BloodFormed December 1999. Disbanded 2015
3 Inches of Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba85753c-671a-409e-b813-1e3be41e2a2e
3 Inches of Blood Biography (Wikipedia)
3 Inches of Blood was a Canadian heavy metal band formed in 1999 in Victoria, British Columbia, last consisting of Cam Pipes, Justin Hagberg, Shane Clark, and Ash Pearson, none of whom were original members of the band. They are marked by strong influences from the new wave of British heavy metal movement.
On June 2, 2015, the band announced it would be disbanding following two final shows, which took place on November 7 and 8 at the Commodore Ballroom in their hometown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3 Inches of Blood Tracks
Sort by
Conquerers Of The Northern Sphere (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
3 Inches of Blood
Conquerers Of The Northern Sphere (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver & Gold (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
3 Inches of Blood
Silver & Gold (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Premonition Of Pain (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
3 Inches of Blood
Premonition Of Pain (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deadly Sinners (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
3 Inches of Blood
Deadly Sinners (Radio 1 Session, 1 Oct 2003)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heir To The Chaos Throne
3 Inches of Blood
Heir To The Chaos Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heir To The Chaos Throne
Last played on
Fear Upon the Bridge
3 Inches of Blood
Fear Upon the Bridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fear Upon the Bridge
Last played on
Revenge is a Vulture
3 Inches of Blood
Revenge is a Vulture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revenge is a Vulture
Last played on
Battles And Brotherhood
3 Inches of Blood
Battles And Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Inches of Blood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist