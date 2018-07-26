Blur Biography (Wikipedia)
Blur are an English rock band, formed in London in 1988. The group consists of singer/keyboardist Damon Albarn, guitarist/singer Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree. Their debut album Leisure (1991) incorporated the sounds of Madchester and shoegazing. Following a stylistic change influenced by English guitar pop groups such as the Kinks, the Beatles and XTC, Blur released Modern Life Is Rubbish (1993), Parklife (1994) and The Great Escape (1995). In the process, the band became central to the Britpop music and culture movement, and achieved mass popularity in the UK, aided by a chart battle with rivals Oasis in 1995 dubbed the "Battle of Britpop".
In recording their follow-up, Blur (1997), the band underwent another reinvention, showing influence from the lo-fi style of American indie rock groups. The band's third UK number one album, Blur included the "Song 2" single, which brought them mainstream success in the US. Their next album, 13 (1999) saw the band members experimenting with electronic and gospel music, and featured more personal lyrics from Albarn. In May 2002, Coxon left Blur during the recording of their seventh album Think Tank (2003). Containing electronic sounds and more minimal guitar work, the album was marked by Albarn's growing interest in hip hop and African music. After a 2003 tour without Coxon, Blur did no studio work or touring as a band, as members engaged in other projects.
- Parklife in Blur's own words: "Cor!" (Music News 1994)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vn4wn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vn4wn.jpg2017-03-03T09:49:00.000ZThe members of Blur talk Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq through the making of their third album, Parklife.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vn3jq
- Blur Back in the Day: Graham and Damon in a classic 1996 interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t9q9y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t9q9y.jpg2017-02-18T11:59:00.000ZSteve Lamacq digs out a classic 1996 Evening Session interview with Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn of Blur to mark 20 years of the band's Blur album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t9qbr
- Blur at The Brits 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqn8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqn8.jpg2016-02-25T20:00:00.000ZBlur at The Brits 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03knv22
- Alex James speaks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xbgft.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02xbgft.jpg2015-07-17T12:04:00.000ZBlur bassist Alex James speaks to Simon about the band's current tour and all things Feastival, ahead of the fourth year running of his music, food and family festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02xbgwb
- Blur are back! Jo Whiley chats to the bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02khdhw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02khdhw.jpg2015-02-20T20:38:00.000ZBlur drop by the studio to see Jo Whiley, and talk about the surprise news that they are back together and releasing their first album in 12 years, The Magic Whip.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02khfjg
- Blur tell Steve about their new album 'Magic Whip'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kcvcv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kcvcv.jpg2015-02-19T18:31:00.000ZBlur give the first radio interview about their new album 'Magic Whip' to Steve.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kcwlt
- Blur: Song 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025dghl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025dghl.jpg2014-08-25T06:30:00.000ZSteve Lamacq reflects on the brilliance of the Song 2 riff by Blurhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025dgls
