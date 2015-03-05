Bernard EdwardsBorn 31 October 1952. Died 18 April 1996
Bernard Edwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba7ff664-5c64-4a62-a3e2-63445c1a25db
Bernard Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Edwards (October 31, 1952 – April 18, 1996) was the American bass player, singer, songwriter and record producer, known primarily for his work in disco music with guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom he co-founded Chic. In 2017, Edwards was selected as the 53rd greatest bassist of all time by Bass Player magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernard Edwards Tracks
Sort by
At Last I Am Free
Bernard Edwards
At Last I Am Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6kq.jpglink
At Last I Am Free
Last played on
You Dont Know Me
Bernard Edwards
You Dont Know Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Dont Know Me
Last played on
Bernard Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist