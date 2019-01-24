Jacob Taio Cruz (born Adetayo Ayowale Onile-Ere; 23 April) is an English singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. In 2008, he released his debut album Departure, which he wrote, arranged and produced. The album achieved certified gold status in the United Kingdom and earned him a MOBO Music of Black Origin Awards nomination.

In October 2009, Cruz released his follow-up album Rokstarr, which includes the number one singles "Break Your Heart" and "Dynamite". Cruz collaborated with Kesha on the single "Dirty Picture", and with Kylie Minogue and Travie McCoy on his single "Higher". Cruz wrote and recorded the song "Telling the World" as the lead single from the soundtrack to the 2011 animated film Rio. Cruz's third studio album, TY.O, was first released in Germany in December 2011.

In 2012, Cruz co-wrote the David Guetta song "Without You". In April 2015, Cruz released the first single, "Do What You Like" from his forthcoming Roses Collection. In late 2015, Taio added vocals to Tujamo's Melbourne track, "Booty Bounce" which was released by Spinnin' Records.