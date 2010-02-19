OUTRAGEJapanese thrash metal. Formed 1982
1982
OUTRAGE Biography
Outrage is a Japanese thrash metal band, formed in Nagoya in 1982. The band was named after Motörhead's song "Sex & Outrage" from Iron Fist.
Until You Are Dead
