Hanna Schwarz (born 15 August 1943), is a German mezzo-soprano and contralto singer in opera and concert. In 1976 she performed the parts of Fricka and Erda in the centenary production of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Bayreuth Festival, staged by Patrice Chéreau.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia