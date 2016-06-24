Hanna SchwarzBorn 15 August 1943
Hanna Schwarz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba6e3148-5198-41c6-9f75-6f37e4992f80
Hanna Schwarz Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanna Schwarz (born 15 August 1943), is a German mezzo-soprano and contralto singer in opera and concert. In 1976 she performed the parts of Fricka and Erda in the centenary production of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Bayreuth Festival, staged by Patrice Chéreau.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hanna Schwarz Tracks
Sort by
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
Choir
Last played on
The Gypsy Baron
Johann Strauss II
The Gypsy Baron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
The Gypsy Baron
Last played on
Peter Grimes: Acts II & III
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes: Acts II & III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes: Acts II & III
Last played on
Peter Grimes: Act I
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes: Act I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Peter Grimes: Act I
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezb5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-14T14:52:36
14
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist