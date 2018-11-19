Le Concert de l'Hostel Dieu
Le Concert de l'Hostel Dieu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba6cb174-c7ed-442b-80bb-d63d6fd2a90b
Tracks
Sort by
Quando corpus; Amen (from Stabat Mater) Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Quando corpus; Amen (from Stabat Mater) Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Quando corpus; Amen (from Stabat Mater) Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater (tradition Neapolitan polyphony)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater (tradition Neapolitan polyphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Stabat Mater (tradition Neapolitan polyphony)
La Cicerenella, tarantella (from Stabat Mater)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
La Cicerenella, tarantella (from Stabat Mater)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
La Cicerenella, tarantella (from Stabat Mater)
Fac ut ardeat (from Stabat Mater)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Fac ut ardeat (from Stabat Mater)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8n.jpglink
Fac ut ardeat (from Stabat Mater)
Back to artist