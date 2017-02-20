EmelTurkish-Swiss singer Emel Aykanat. Born 8 June 1975
Emel
1975-06-08
Emel Biography (Wikipedia)
Emel Aykanat (born 8 June 1975), better known as Emel, is a Turkish-Swiss singer. Her first big success came with the single Somebody Dance with Me with DJ BoBo.
Thamlaton
Thamlaton
Ensen Dhaif
Ensen Dhaif
Ensen
Ensen
