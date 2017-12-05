Glenda Collins (born 16 December 1943) is a former British pop music singer active in the 1960s. Collins was discovered by Carroll Levis, whose promotion landed her a contract with Decca Records. She released three singles through Decca which failed to chart and was dropped by the label.

Her manager father then recorded some demos with her and introduced her to independent record producer Joe Meek, who took her on. Meek featured house bands The Tornados and also The Outlaws featuring the guitarist Ritchie Blackmore on some of her tracks.

She released a total of eight singles with Meek, released through the HMV Pop and Pye labels, none of which appeared in the UK Singles Chart. After Meek's suicide in 1967 she recorded sporadically, but his death had effectively put paid to her career; and she retired at the end of the 1960s after a few years on the cabaret circuit.

Collins came out of retirement briefly in 1999 to record a cover version of Avenues and Alleyways (The Protectors theme) with record producer Russell C. Brennan (aka Russell C. Writer), which featured on the compilation album, Cult Themes from the 70's, Vol. 2, on Future Legend Records. Her agents were keen to organise a tour.