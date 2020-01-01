José Asunción FloresComposer. Born 27 August 1904. Died 16 May 1972
José Asunción Flores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba68d321-6e68-4fae-9638-498e2212ffae
José Asunción Flores Biography (Wikipedia)
José Asunción Flores (27 August 1904 – 16 May 1972) was a Paraguayan composer and creator of the Guarania music genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José Asunción Flores Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist