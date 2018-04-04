ArsonistsUS hip-hop group. Formed 1993
1993
Arsonists are an underground hip hop group. Their album, As the World Burns (1999), reached No. 78 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums; its single, "Pyromaniax", reached No. 43 on Billboard's Hot Rap Singles chart.
Language Arts
Pyromaniax
Pyromaniax (edit)
