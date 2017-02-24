Pascal SchumacherBorn 12 March 1979
Pascal Schumacher
1979-03-12
Pascal Schumacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal Schumacher (born 12 March 1979 in Luxemburg) is a Luxembourgish jazz musician, composer and percussionist who has founded a number of groups including the Pascal Schumacher Quartet. He also plays and composes classical chamber music.
Concerto No. 1, "Infinite Games": II. Canon in C (After Canon Trias Harmonica a 8, BWV 1072)
Arash Safaian, Pascal Schumacher, Sebastian Knauer & Zürcher Kammerorchester
1st Concerto: Infinite Games - i. Halleluja
Arash Safaian, Sebastian Knauer, Pascal Schumacher, Willi Zimmerman & Zürcher Kammerorchester
Bang My Can
Pascal Schumacher
Seven Fountains
Pascal Schumacher
