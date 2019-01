Baden Powell de Aquino, usually known simply as Baden Powell (6 August 1937 – 26 September 2000), was one of the most prominent and celebrated Brazilian guitarists and guitar composers of his time. He combined classical techniques with popular harmony and swing. He performed in many styles, including bossa nova, samba, Brazilian jazz, Latin jazz and música popular brasileira. He performed on stage during most of his lifetime.

Baden Powell also composed many fine pieces for guitar, such as "Abração em Madrid", "Braziliense", "Canto de Ossanha", "Casa Velha", "Consolação", "Horizon", "Imagem", "Lotus", "Samba", "Samba Triste", "Simplesmente", "Tristeza e solidão", and "Xangô".