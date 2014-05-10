Aram MP3Born 5 April 1984
Aram MP3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrnf9.jpg
1984-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba5eb5b9-4384-4609-a1c6-01b25fa1894f
Aram MP3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Aram Sargsyan (Armenian: Արամ Սարգսյան; born 5 April 1984), better known by his stage name Aram Mp3 (Արամ Mp3; often stylized as Aram MP3), is an Armenian singer-songwriter, comedian, and showman. He represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen with the song "Not Alone".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aram MP3 Tracks
Sort by
Not Alone
Aram MP3
Not Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9mql.jpglink
Not Alone
Performer
Last played on
Aram MP3 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist