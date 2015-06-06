Sistars is a Polish pop/soul group formed in 2001. Their music showcases the vocals of sister vocalists Natalia Przybysz and Paulina Przybysz, and producers/composers Bartek Królik, Marek Piotrowski incorporating elements of rap, R&B, funk and jazz.

The group first received public attention through a guest performance on the song "Zeszyt rymów" by rapper Tede. March 15, 2003 marked the release of their debut album, Siła sióstr, with guest appearances by O.S.T.R., Tede, Ania Szarmach and others. The album featured by the single "Nie ty, nie my (Spadaj)" which saw the production of a music video. 2004 proved a highly successful year for the group, beginning with the release of the Sistars EP, whose single "Sutra" was an instant hit. Later that year the group received multiple Polish music awards, including an ESKA award for Best Debut, as well as the Audience Award and Grand Prix at the Opole 2004 Music Festival. In 2005 Sistars released their second album, A.E.I.O.U., which solidified their standing in the Polish hip-hop scene, in addition to winning three Fryderyk Awards and an ESKA award for Best Band. Sistars also won the MTV Europe Music Award for "Best Polish Act" for two consecutive years, beginning in 2004. The group split in 2006, with the vocalists beginning solo careers.