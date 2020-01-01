Richard Lofthouse Butler (born 5 June 1956) is an English singer, songwriter and painter.

Butler came to prominence in the early 1980s as lead singer of the rock band The Psychedelic Furs and went on to found the alternative rock band Love Spit Love in the early 1990s, during a hiatus of the Psychedelic Furs. Butler began his solo career in 2006, while still a member of the Psychedelic Furs, releasing the album Richard Butler.