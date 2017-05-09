Omar NaberBorn 7 July 1981
Omar Naber
1981-07-07
Omar Naber Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Kareem Naber (born 7 July 1981) is a Slovenian singer, songwriter and guitar player. He first represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 in Kyiv with the song "Stop" and for a second time at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv with the song "On My Way", but failed to qualify to the final on both occasions.
