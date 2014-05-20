BoysetsfireFormed October 1994
Boysetsfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba561cc7-2050-47d3-8bc2-c645a1393d90
Boysetsfire Biography (Wikipedia)
BoySetsFire is an American post-hardcore band from Newark, Delaware that formed in October 1994. BoySetsFire is composed of guitarists Chad Istvan and Josh Latshaw, vocalist Nathan Gray, and bassists Chris Rakus and Robert Ehrenbrand. Lyrical themes are often of an anti-capitalist, radical left-wing political perspective.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boysetsfire Tracks
Sort by
Bled Dry
Boysetsfire
Bled Dry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bled Dry
Last played on
Release The Dogs (Session) 0000-0400 VERSION
Boysetsfire
Release The Dogs (Session) 0000-0400 VERSION
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Went Black (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Boysetsfire
Everything Went Black (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empire (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Boysetsfire
Empire (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Went Black
Boysetsfire
Everything Went Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Went Black
Last played on
Closure
Boysetsfire
Closure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closure
Last played on
Rookie
Boysetsfire
Rookie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rookie
Last played on
Release The Dogs
Boysetsfire
Release The Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Release The Dogs
Last played on
Falling Out Theme
Boysetsfire
Falling Out Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After The Eulogy
Boysetsfire
After The Eulogy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After The Eulogy
Last played on
Boysetsfire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist