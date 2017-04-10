Noël Gallon (11 September 1891 – 26 December 1966) was a French composer and music educator. His compositional output includes several choral works and vocal art songs, 10 preludes, a Toccata for piano, a Sonata for flute and bassoon, a Fantasy for piano and orchestra, an Orchestral Suite, and the lyrical drama Paysans et Soldats (1911).

Born in Paris, Gallon was the younger brother of composer Jean Gallon with whom he studied harmony at the Paris Conservatoire. In 1910 he won the Prix de Rome with the cantata Acis et Galathée. In 1920 he joined the faculty of the conservatoire as a professor of solfège. He began teaching counterpoint at the school in 1926. His many notable students include such well-known composers as Claude Arrieu, Tony Aubin, Jocelyne Binet, Gerd Boder, Paul Bonneau, Pierre Dervaux, Maurice Duruflé, Henri Dutilleux, Ulvi Cemal Erkin, Lukas Foss, Jean Hubeau, Paul Kuentz, Paule Maurice, Xian Xinghai, Olivier Messiaen, Pedro Ipuche Riva, and René Saorgin. See: List of music students by teacher: G to J#Noël Gallon.