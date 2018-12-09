KM Music ConservatoryFormed 2008
KM Music Conservatory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba55641e-8c65-48ea-9ed5-2073b7517dc9
KM Music Conservatory Biography (Wikipedia)
KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) is a higher education institution founded in 2008 by the A. R. Rahman foundation. Located in Arumbakkam, Chennai, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the conservatory offers a range of part-time and full-time courses in Hindustani and Western classical music and music technology. Composer A. R. Rahman serves as head principal of the conservatory, and Fathima Rafiq as executive director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KM Music Conservatory Tracks
Sort by
All Along
Big Sam & KM Music Conservatory
All Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Along
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist