Paul McCartney Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir James Paul McCartney CH MBE (born 18 June 1942) is an English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and composer. He gained worldwide fame as the bass guitarist and singer for the rock band the Beatles, widely considered the most popular and influential group in the history of popular music. His songwriting partnership with John Lennon remains the most successful in history. After the group disbanded in 1970, he pursued a solo career and formed the band Wings with his first wife, Linda, and Denny Laine.
McCartney is one of the most successful composers and performers of all time. More than 2,200 artists have covered his Beatles song "Yesterday", making it one of the most covered songs in popular music history. Wings' 1977 release "Mull of Kintyre" is one of the all-time best-selling singles in the UK. A two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Beatles in 1988, and as a solo artist in 1999), and an 18-time Grammy Award winner, McCartney has written, or co-written, 32 songs that have reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and as of 2009 he had 25.5 million RIAA-certified units in the United States. McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr all received appointment as Members of the Order of the British Empire in 1965 and, in 1997, McCartney was knighted for services to music. McCartney is also one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$1.2 billion.
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
2018-09-11
Sir Paul McCartney chats about 'Egypt Station' and answers some quick-fire questions.
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
2018-06-20
The Beatles legend discusses his new album, whether he'll play Glasto and star duets.
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
2018-06-20
Liverpool's most famous son reveals whether he's invited any star names to sing with him.
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
2018-06-20
Macca discusses the inspirations and thought process behind new album 'Egypt Station'.
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
2018-06-20
Sir Paul reveals to Jo and Simon whether he'll play the festival when it returns in 2019.
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
2018-06-19
Sir Paul talks about reliving some very personal memories on a recent trip to Liverpool.
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
2018-06-10
Humphrey Ocean RA on his journey from the punk band Kilburn and the High Roads to his first love, painting. He was taught painting by Ian Dury at the Canterbury School of Art!
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
When John Met Yoko
2018-01-12
The A-Z of Psychedelia reaches I for the Indica Gallery, the Beatles favourite bookshop.
When John Met Yoko
"It doesn't matter, I won't be here!" - Sir Paul McCartney tells 6 Music how he wants to be remembered
2017-03-23
Sir Paul McCartney talks to 6 Music's Matt Everitt about how he wants to be remembered
"It doesn't matter, I won't be here!" - Sir Paul McCartney tells 6 Music how he wants to be remembered
Sir Paul McCartney talks to 6 Music about collaborations, Chuck Berry, his new album and his own musical legacy.
2017-03-23
Sir Paul McCartney talks to BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt
Sir Paul McCartney talks to 6 Music about collaborations, Chuck Berry, his new album and his own musical legacy.
Ron, Paul & Ringo talk to Simon Mayo
2016-09-14
Ron Howard and Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr discuss their new Beatles doc.
Ron, Paul & Ringo talk to Simon Mayo
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Ron Howard chat to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
2016-09-14
Hear the whole interview that was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studios
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Ron Howard chat to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
Paul McCartney: "The last time I crossed Abbey Road I was Dressed As A werewolf"
2016-09-14
Sir Paul tells 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny about the last time he crossed Abbey Road
Paul McCartney: "The last time I crossed Abbey Road I was Dressed As A werewolf”
Richard White Interview
2016-08-21
Richard White popped by the studios to chat about the rivalry between Lennon & McCartney
Richard White Interview
'Paul was the radical one' Philip Norman explodes the myths of Beatleology
2016-07-02
Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by writer Philip Norman, who talks about his new book on Paul McCartney.
'Paul was the radical one' Philip Norman explodes the myths of Beatleology
Sir Paul McCartney watched the Housemartins soundcheck in 1986!
2016-06-21
Paul Heaton looks forward to meeting Sir Paul McCartney again at the Dine and Disco
Sir Paul McCartney watched the Housemartins soundcheck in 1986!
Paul McCartney's Biggest Fan?
2016-06-18
Happy Birthday Macca! We think Diane McEvoy is your biggest fan...
Paul McCartney's Biggest Fan?
Paul McCartney: "I was depressed at the time... You would be too"
2016-05-24
Sir Paul McCartney speaks about his life after The Beatles.
Paul McCartney: “I was depressed at the time... You would be too”
Paul McCartney: "I love Kanye… He's a monster"
2016-05-24
Sir Paul reveals some illuminating stories about his collaboration with Kanye West.
Paul McCartney: “I love Kanye… He’s a monster”
Paul McCartney Tracks
Sort by
Mull of Kintyre
Let 'em In
Band On The Run (radio edit)
Say Say Say
Silly Love Songs
Ebony & Ivory
Mull of Kintyre
Jet
Listen To What The Man Said
My Love
Band On The Run
Hope Of Deliverance
Another Day
Pipes Of Peace
We All Stand Together
Come On To Me
FourFiveSeconds
We All Stand Together
Bluebird
