Mark Schatz (born April 23, 1955) is an American bassist, banjoist, mandolinist, and clogger who has recorded and toured with artists such as albums for artists such as Bela Fleck, Nickel Creek, Jerry Douglas, Maura O'Connell, Tony Rice, John Hartford, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, and Tim O'Brien. He is a two time International Bluegrass Music Association Bass Player of the Year award winner. Schatz toured and recorded with progressive acoustic trio Nickel Creek from 2003 until the start of the band's indefinite hiatus in late 2007. Schatz is also a solo artist who has recorded two solo albums on Rounder Records, his debut produced by Bela Fleck. His band, "Mark Schatz & Friends", is composed of Schatz, Casey Driessen, Missy Raines, and Jim Hurst. Schatz has produced albums for various bluegrass artists including The Duhks.