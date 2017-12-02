String QuartetJosé María Castells
String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba5064a5-6425-49c8-88ba-f4cb6223c42c
String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Philip Selway
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Let Me Go (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Last played on
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Philip Selway
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnn8.jpglink
Helgas Theme (6 Music Session, Art Is Everywhere, Hull)
Last played on
Back to artist