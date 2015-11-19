Dave CavanaughBorn 13 March 1919. Died 31 December 1981
1919-03-13
David Cavanaugh, also known as Dave Cavanaugh or occasionally Big Dave Cavanaugh, (March 13, 1919 – December 31, 1981) was an American composer, arranger, musician and producer.
